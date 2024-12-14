Media reports former F1 star purchasing Moscow mansion built for Naomi Campbell

(MENAFN) Former Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin has reportedly purchased a luxurious mansion in Moscow, originally built for supermodel Naomi Campbell. The futuristic estate, which cost Mazepin 4.5 billion rubles ($44 million), is located in an exclusive area of the Russian capital, according to the Mash Telegram channel.



The sprawling 3,300-square-meter (35,521-square-foot) property is the only private home in the world designed by renowned Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, who personally oversaw its construction. The mansion was commissioned by Russian businessman Vladislav Doronin during his relationship with Campbell from 2008 to 2012. The property was intended as a wedding gift for the supermodel but remained with Doronin after their breakup.



The mansion features a striking futuristic design, partially built underground, and includes luxury amenities such as a nightclub, spa, 20-meter swimming pool, gym, Japanese garden, and a bathhouse the size of a three-room apartment. The estate also comes with 75 hectares of land.



Doronin had struggled to sell the property since 2016, initially listing it for $150 million, but eventually gave it to his mother in 2022. Mazepin, who was dismissed from the Haas F1 team and sanctioned by the EU due to the Ukraine conflict, is now the reported new owner. After his departure from F1, Mazepin continued competing in international racing events.



While Mazepin and Doronin have not confirmed the sale, the mansion has been a symbol of luxury, linked to the high-profile couple during their relationship.



