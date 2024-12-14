China bans drone part shipments to West

(MENAFN) China has imposed new export restrictions on critical components used in drone production, a move that could disrupt the supply chains of UAV manufacturers in the US, Europe, and Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. Citing anonymous sources, the report reveals that Chinese companies have either reduced or halted shipments of essential drone parts, including motors, batteries, and flight controllers.



This development is particularly concerning for Ukrainian military UAV producers, who rely heavily on Chinese-made components. Lorenz Meier, CEO of UAV software firm Auterion, which works with Ukrainian forces, warned that these restrictions could intensify over time, predicting further limitations.



The new measures come after China’s recent ban on selling dual-purpose items to the US military, in response to US restrictions on semiconductor exports to China. Bloomberg speculates that more extensive export controls could be implemented by Beijing next year, possibly including licensing requirements or mandatory government notifications for companies planning shipments abroad.



In light of these restrictions, drone manufacturers in the US and Europe are exploring alternative suppliers, with Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan considered potential options. However, China currently dominates the global commercial drone market, holding an estimated 80% share, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.



This escalation follows ongoing claims that China has been supplying drone components to both Russian and Ukrainian forces, although Beijing has consistently denied these allegations. Earlier this year, China banned the export of civilian drones with potential military applications and introduced new export controls on dual-use items in December. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also publicly criticized these export restrictions, though he did not name China directly.



