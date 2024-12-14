(MENAFN) A Russian court has sentenced New Zealand Jordan O'Brien to 14 years in prison for his involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, specifically in the Kursk Region. The Investigative Committee in Moscow stated that O’Brien was guilty of acting as a mercenary, assisting the Ukrainian military both as an instructor and on the frontlines.



The court accused him of taking part in Ukraine's offensive in Kursk, during which Ukrainian forces allegedly targeted Russian civilians, though O'Brien was not directly indicted for these charges. The 25-year-old O'Brien, who has gained attention as one of approximately 25 New Zealanders fighting for Ukraine, was tried in absentia as he remains in Ukraine. He is known for his active social media presence, where he has almost 19,000 followers and has frequently criticized pro-Russian figures and those advocating for peace talks.



O’Brien joined the conflict in 2022, opting to fight with an independent unit called the Vykhor Group rather than the official Ukrainian International Legion. He has expressed no interest in returning to New Zealand, even as the conflict continues.



Ukrainian forces, including O'Brien's group, reportedly launched the incursion into Russia's Kursk Region to divert Russian troops and seize territory for future negotiations. However, Russian military sources claim Ukrainian forces have sustained heavy casualties, with losses nearing 40,000. O'Brien has also been vocal in condemning US President-elect Donald Trump on social media.



MENAFN14122024000045015687ID1108992935