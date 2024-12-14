Bank Al Yousr Crowned Leader In Islamic Corporate Banking Excellence In Morocco By The Global Brand Frontier Awards 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bank Al Yousr Team

Ms. Mouna Lebnioury, CEO of Al Yousr

Bank Al Yousr Wins Prestigious“Excellence in Islamic Corporate – Morocco, 2024” from the Global Brand Frontier Awards by Boston Brand Research & Media.

Bank Al Yousr, a distinguished leader in Sharia-compliant banking, has proudly secured the coveted"Excellence in Islamic Corporate Banking – Morocco, 2024" award from the esteemed Global Brand Frontier Awards, conducted by Boston Brand Research & Media. This accolade underscores Bank Al Yousr's commitment to driving innovation, excellence, and ethical standards within the Islamic banking sector, setting a benchmark for corporate banking solutions across Morocco."Bank Al Yousr's contributions to Islamic corporate banking embody the highest standards of service and innovation in Sharia-compliant finance," stated Shivakumar, President & CEO of Boston Brand Research & Media."Their dedication to meeting the evolving needs of corporate clients while maintaining a robust ethical foundation has earned them well-deserved recognition on the global stage. We are honored to bestow this award to Bank Al Yousr as they continue to elevate the standards of Islamic finance."On the occasion of receiving these prestigious awards, Ms. Mouna Lebnioury, CEO of Bank Al Yousr, expressed: "This is an award that makes us proud in many ways:-Proud of our employees who spare no effort in supporting businesses with their projects- Proud of the trust of our partners- Proud of the satisfaction of our clientsWe operate in a nascent, demanding, and competitive sector, and this recognition reflects our ability to deliver innovative, tailor-made, and value-creating financial solutions for the businesses we support. We are aware that this is just the beginning, that the road ahead is long, but today we have proof that we are on the right track. The dedication and expertise of all our employees give us confidence in achieving future successes and our ability to consistently live up to the trust of our clients on the path to prosperity."About Bank Al Yousr:BANK AL YOUSR is an Islamic bank, also known as a "participative bank" in Morocco, that operates as a full-fledged bank rather than a mere window. It is 80% owned by the BCP Group. Adherence to Sharia principles is fundamental to our bank. All strategic components are established taking into account Sharia requirements.About Boston Brand Research & Media:Boston Brand Research & Media is a premier global consulting and media organization, renowned for its innovative research and comprehensive branding solutions. The company has also established itself as a leader in delivering insightful news, perspectives, and analyses on brands that are shaping the future of their industries. The organization provides its audience with up-to-date information on the world's top brands, highlighting those that set the standard in innovation, service excellence, and consumer-centric solutions. Each year, Boston Brand Research & Media honors companies that excel through their visionary leadership, exceptional offerings, and industry-defining innovations, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted authority in recognizing global excellence across diverse sectors.About the Global Brand Frontier Awards:The Global Brand Frontier Awards, established by Boston Brand Research & Media, recognizes and celebrates the world's most dynamic brands across various industries. The awards highlight companies that demonstrate extraordinary innovation, leadership, and a commitment to delivering excellence globally. The awards are a benchmark for global success, identifying brands that are setting the standard in their industries.

Awards Team

Boston Brand Research & Media

+1 617-383-7999

...

