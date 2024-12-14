Rajasthan: Farmer’S Son, Others Shine At Air Force Graduation Parade

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 14 (IANS) Three officers, including a farmer's son, from Rajasthan shine at the Air Force Combined Graduation Parade on Saturday.

One of the officers is Flying Officer Prasad Gurjar, Administration, who was born into a modest family of farmers and then did his schooling at the Govt Senior Secondary School in Tanganer, Rajasthan before joining the National Defence Academy (NDA).

An official said that his determination, commitment and resolve led him to achieve many laurels during his training days at the NDA and Air Force Academy.

Gurjar is an avid sportsman who enjoys his passion for long-distance running, swimming and trekking. He represented the Air Force Academy in the Inter Academy Sports Championship where he won a Bronze medal in Cross Country.

Flying Officer Ram Prasad Gurjar is the proud winner of the prestigious "President's Plaque" for standing first in the overall merit in 214 Ground Duty Officers Course and the "Chief of the Air Staff Trophy" for standing first in the overall order of merit in the Administration branch. Flying Officer Gurjar achieved this distinction through diligence and excellence, said officials here.

Flying Officer Shyam Lal Jani, Logistics branch, hails from Birami in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. A post-graduate in English Literature, the young Officer has served in the Indian Air Force as an Airman before becoming a commissioned Officer.

He is passionate about cycling, travelling and running and participated in many Bicycle expeditions.

He stood first in the overall order of merit in the Logistics branch of the 214 Course. Flying Officer Shyam Lal Jani strived hard to achieve this feat.

Flying Officer Muskan Janu hails from Jaipur in Rajasthan. Daughter of a helicopter pilot of the Indian Air Force, Muskan did her schooling at MGD Girls School in Jaipur before graduating in Commerce from Sri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University.

Holding a diploma in Kathak, she loves reading and has been a podium finisher across multiple marathons.

At the Air Force Academy, she stood first in the overall order of merit in the Accounts branch of the 214 Course. Flying Officer Muskan Janu achieved this feat through hard work and determination.