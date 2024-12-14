No Need To Exaggerate Situation With N. Korean Troops In Kursk Region CCD
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council, Andrii Kovalenko, advised against exaggerating the situation regarding North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk region.
He shared this via Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.
"Currently, there's no need to vastly exaggerate the situation with North Koreans in Kursk," Kovalenko stated.
According to him, the North Korean forces are being prepared to serve as infantry reinforcements for Russian units, primarily to increase numbers, and are being transported to assault zones.
"There are many rumors about 'endless Koreans.' They are not endless, quite the contrary. More accurate information about their participation in combat will come later," he added.
Recently, various Telegram channels have reported activity of North Korean troops in the Kursk direction.
