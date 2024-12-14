Three Members Of Khalistan Zindabad Force Held In Punjab

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 14 (IANS) Three members of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) module have been arrested in connection with a hand grenade attack at a post in Nawanshahr in Punjab, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Yugpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh and Harjot Singh. Police teams also recovered two weapons -- one country-made pistol and one revolver -- along with six cartridges from their possession.

The development comes less than two weeks after some miscreants targetted the police post at Asron by hurling a hand grenade on its premises on December 2.

DGP Yadav said the accused are the members of the KZF module controlled by handlers based in Germany, Britain and other countries and were tasked to target police establishments and minority leaders in Punjab and Haryana. The module has received funding of Rs 4.5 lakh in six months.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested people had retrieved a hand grenade from a dead letter box (DLB) located in Jalandhar on November 28 and hurled it at the police post on December 2. A DLB is a secret location used to exchange information or items between two people without meeting in person.

Sharing operation details, Assistant Inspector General (Jalandhar) Navjot Singh Mahal said that a team of CI Jalandhar along with SBS Nagar Police laid a checkpoint near the railway crossing in SBS Nagar city and arrested the accused when they were coming on a motorcycle. Police teams have also impounded their motorcycle, he added.

He said further investigations are underway to identify and arrest other members of this terror module.