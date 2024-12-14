Peru’S $22.5 Billion Trade Surplus: A New Record

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's has hit a remarkable stride. The country achieved a record trade surplus of $22.547 billion in the year ending October 2024. This figure, as per central data, represents more than just numbers on a page. It signals Peru's growing economic strength on the global stage.



October 2024 alone saw a surplus of $1.814 billion, a significant jump from the previous year. This increase stems from a boom in exports, which reached $6.589 billion for the month. The 10.3% year-on-year growth in exports was largely driven by rising prices of key metals.



Gold, zinc, and copper led the charge, with their international prices climbing steadily. This price surge boosted the value of Peru's mineral exports , a cornerstone of the nation's economy. The ripple effect extended to related industries, benefiting iron and steel products as well.







While export volumes dipped slightly, the higher prices more than made up for it. On the flip side, imports grew modestly to $4.775 billion, focusing on consumer and capital goods. This balanced growth in trade reflects a healthy economic appetite.



Peru's success story matters beyond its borders. It demonstrates how a country can leverage its natural resources to build economic resilience. In a world grappling with economic uncertainties, Peru's performance stands out as a beacon of stability.



