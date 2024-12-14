A Gallery Of Wearable Art: Zoya Jewellery Brand Opens In East India Now At Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Kolkata, West Bengal, India Storied atelier Zoya from the House of Tata announced its entry into East India today, opening its first store in Kolkata, in an enchanting heritage bungalow on Shakespeare Sarani Road. Ajoy Chawla, CEO of Titan's Jewellery Division, and the celebrated designer and author Twinkle Khanna together unveiled Zoya's exquisite flagship boutique in the city where culture meets tradition.

Over the last 15 years, Zoya has redefined the fine jewelry category with meaningful, wearable art and an ambience of warm luxury experience. The opening of this new boutique marks a significant moment in Zoya's expansion, blending the brand's celebrated legacy of craftsmanship and timeless to create a haven of beauty and sophistication.



Ajoy Chawla an Twinkle Khanna launch Zoya's Flagship Boutique in Kolkata





"Zoya finds a perfect home in Kolkata, where modern luxury meets rich cultural heritage. Reflecting the spirit of being 'alive,' Zoya celebrates the timeless journey of women in a city that truly appreciates art and culture," shared Ajoy Chawla .





The boutique has an artistic soul that reflects the Zoya woman's own inward journey to her true self, blending femininity through handcrafted murals and evocative sculptures. A flowing handcrafted paper chandelier meanders through the space, symbolizing the Zoya woman's path-a luminous metaphor for her inward journey of self-discovery. More than a store, it's an immersive experience where every piece of jewelry is a meaningful, wearable work of art.



The store is designed to inspire a woman's journey of personal discovery. Intimate spaces invite reflection, allowing the Zoya woman to reconnect with herself and her desires. Each zone offers moments of contemplation, from bespoke consultations to admiring intricate jewelry details. It's a space where creation, transformation, and empowerment come alive, inviting guests to experience Zoya's essence.





At the heart of Zoya's Shakespeare Sarani boutique is the commitment to offering a deeply personal and luxurious experience. The private lounge and flexible discussion rooms allow for intimate moments of connection. The smaller, intimate rooms within the store invite guests to explore Zoya's collections in a personal, reflective way. The private lounge and flexible discussion rooms allow for intimate moments of connection. Whether working with Zoya's designers to create a bespoke piece or simply taking a moment.





Twinkle Khanna said,“Zoya is a brand with cultural capital - I love how each piece is not only beautifully crafted but that it tells a story that celebrates its muse. The Zoya store extends this narrative, creating a space that exemplifies our heritage.”





At the grand store launch, Twinkle Khanna mesmerized onlookers with her stunning appearance, donning the ' An Autumn Breath ' Necklace from Zoya's signature collection ' Alive '. This exquisite piece showcases a 9-carat lemon quartz in the brand's iconic Bloom CutTM️, accentuated by a swirl of diamonds, rhodolite garnets, citrines, and tourmalines. These vibrant elements come together to embody the dynamic, ever-evolving spirit of the Zoya woman. Twinkle's selection of this striking necklace, paired with rings and earrings from the same collection, perfectly captured the vibrant spirit of the celebration shimmering through Zoya's masterful creations in fresh, unexpected color combinations and unique gemstones.





About Zoya

Zoya, the House of Tata's exquisite diamond boutique, is India's leading brand of fine luxury jewellery. Celebrated for its exceptional artistry, masterful craftsmanship, and unique design language, Zoya curates meaningful pieces of wearable art for the discerning modern sophisticate. Rooted in India with a global perspective, each creation is a rare labour of love, inspired by narratives that celebrate the Zoya woman's journey toward her true self. As it celebrates its fifteenth year, Zoya continues to redefine the luxury jewellery experience in India. With twelve exclusive boutiques across Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune and Hyderabad, and Zoya galleries in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Chandigarh, Zoya showcases luxury at its finest. Now, Zoya further elevates its personalized service by offering video-assisted jewellery consultations and home trials.