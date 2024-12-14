OAPEC Ministerial Meeting Convenes In Kuwait Sun.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Arab Exporting Countries (OAPEC) is to hold its 113rd ministerial meeting in Kuwait on Sunday, with the oil and ministers of member countries attending.

The meeting will be chaired by Qatari of State for Energy Affairs and CEO of QatarEnergy Company Saad Al-Kaabi whose country is the current chair of the rotating OAPEC presidency for 2024.

Speaking to KUNA, OAPEC Secretary General Jamal Al-Loughani said the meeting would look into a host of significant issues on the agenda, primarily the organization's 2025 budget and development blueprint.

He added that the conferees would also consider the restructuring of the organization and reconsideration of its regulations and bylaws in a way that could match the latest energy challenges and developments.

The implementation of the ministerial council's resolution regarding the Middle East Green Initiative, and the latest developments of the circular carbon economy, global oil, liquefied natural gas and hydrogen would also be on the Kuwait-hosted gathering's agenda.

The Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) is a regional inter-governmental organization established under an agreement signed in Beirut on January 9, 1968 by Kuwait, Libya and Saudi Arabia. The three founding members chose the State of Kuwait for the Organization's domicile and headquarters. (end)

km









MENAFN14122024000071011013ID1108992292