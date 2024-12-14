(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 14 (KUNA) --



1914 -- Kuwait's seventh Mubarak Al-Sabah, known as Mubarak Al-Kabeer, ordered the hoisting of a red flag bearing the word "Kuwait" in white. The flag was used until November 1961.

1933 -- Kuwait's first electricity company, Kuwait Electricity Company, was founded, and continued to operate until 1951.

1959 -- A decree was issued identifying nationals as those who had lived in the country since/before 1920.

1965 -- Abdullah Al-Othman -- a pearl merchant, educator, and head of municipality from 1943-45 -- passed away at age of 68.

1966 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree on constituencies for parliamentary elections. The decree divided Kuwait into 10 contituencies, each electing five MPs.

2006 -- Kuwait's national handball team clinched gold medal at the Asian Games in Doha, Qatar, beating host nationl 27-24.

2009 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah opened the 30th GCC summit in Bayan Palace. The summit touched on the establishment of the Gulf power grid.

2010 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree waiving custom duties on industrial facilities in GCC states.

2012 -- Kuwait's Dr. Khaled Al-Sabti conducted five eye surgeries to eliminate white water from the eye, utilizing new technology used for the first time in Kuwait.

2018 -- Kuwait fencing team won Arab championship after beating Tunisia at their home.

2019 -- Kuwait Society of Engineers' (KSE) candidate Faisal Al-Atel won the chairmanship of the federation of Arab engineers during the 75th session of the federation's executive bureau election held in Jordan. The event saw the participation of representatives from 18 Arab engineering federations and societies.

2020 -- An Amiri decree was issued forming the country's 37th cabinet, led by Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

2021 -- Kuwait Army announced arrival of two planes of Eurofighter Typhoon jets at Ali Al-Salem Airbase, to join Kuwait airforce. (end)

