WPL 2025 Auction: When And Where To Watch, Date, Time, Live Streaming, Venue

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) The WPL 2025 Auction is scheduled to be held on Sunday in Bengaluru, with 120 players set to go under the hammer for selection by the five franchises.

The auction pool includes 91 Indian players and 29 international stars, featuring three emerging talents from Associate Nations. Of these, 30 players are capped (9 Indian, 21 overseas), while 90 are uncapped (82 Indian, 8 overseas). With most franchises retaining their core squads, only 19 slots remain open, including 5 for overseas players.

The marquee players in this year's auction include Tejal Hasabnis, Sneh Rana, Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Heather Knight (England), Orla Prendergast (Ireland), Lauren Bell (England), Kim Garth (Australia), and Danielle Gibson (England), alongside several other prominent names.

Available purse for franchises:

Delhi Capitals - Rs. 2.5 crore

Gujarat Giants - Rs. 4.4 crore

Mumbai Indians - Rs. 2.65 crore

UP Warriorz - Rs. 3.9 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs. 3.25 crore

Here's everything you need to know about the WPL 2025 Auction:

When: Sunday, December 15

Where: Bengaluru, India

Time: The player auction will begin at 3 pm while the broadcast will start 30 minutes early.

Live streaming on: JioCinema

Television broadcast on: Sports18 - 1 (SD & HD)