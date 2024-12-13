Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Kuwait and the United States have renewed their calls for Iraq to complete the demarcation of the maritime border between Kuwait and Iraq beyond Boundary Marker 162, in line with international law and the United Nations on the Law of the Sea (1982).

KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait has condemned the Israeli Thursday's brutal massacre against Palestinian people in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs welcomed the agreement recently concluded by Somalia and Ethiopia in the Turkish capital, Ankara, which aims at ironing out their disagreements and launching bilateral technical negotiations.

TUNIS - The Kuwaiti rhythmic gymnastics team won four various medals, at the conclusion of their participation in the Mediterranean Union Championship held in Tunis.

CAIRO - The Council of the Arab League condemned the Israeli occupation of Syrian territories during an extraordinary session of permanent delegates.

GAZA - The Israeli occupation committed new massacres against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, leaving dozens dead, including women and children, and many others injured or missing.

ANKARA - Visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed his country's support for a Syrian government - of a large number of ministers - that protects the rights of women and minorities, and continues offering services to people.

GENEVA - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced that 35,000 people registered missing in 13 years of conflict in Syria and nearly 30,000 detainees this year alone, noting that the actual number is likely to be much higher. (end)

