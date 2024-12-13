China And U.S. Fuel Brazil’S Beef Export Boom

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's beef has hit a new high in 2024, with export revenues reaching $10.5 billion, a 22.8% increase from last year.



The Brazilian Association of Meat Exporting Industries (Abiec) reports that export volumes grew by 29.9% to 2.4 million tons by October. This growth showcases Brazil's dominance in the global meat market.



Abiec's president, Antônio Jorge Camardelli, highlights the scale of these exports. In October, over 400 containers of beef left Brazilian daily, demonstrating the country's efficient export infrastructure and strong international demand.



The first ten months of 2024 have already surpassed the entire export volume of 2023. This achievement reflects the robust growth of Brazil's beef sector, driven by increased global demand and improved production efficiency.



China remains the largest buyer, importing over 1 million tons worth $4.8 billion. This represents a 12.7% increase in volume and a 3% rise in revenue compared to 2023.





Market Growth and Strategic Opportunities

China's market share now accounts for 54.4% of Brazil 's total beef exports. The United States has become the second-largest importer, with a 69% increase in shipments, generating $1.02 billion in revenue, a 58.7% year-on-year increase.



Other key markets include the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Chile, Philippines, and Egypt. October saw a 5% recovery in average export prices, driven by a 7.4% increase in fresh beef prices.



This price rebound suggests strong international demand for Brazilian beef products. Abiec predicts that these record-breaking trends will continue through December.



Brazil's top ten beef buyers now represent about 80% of the country's total export volume. This concentration highlights the importance of maintaining strong trade relationships with key partners and the potential for market diversification.



The success of Brazil's beef exports reflects the country's competitive advantage in agriculture and the sector's resilience. It contributes to job creation, rural development, and foreign exchange earnings.



However, balancing economic growth with ecological concerns will be crucial for long-term success. This export boom sets an example of how strategic focus on exports can drive economic growth.



In short, it offers valuable insights for other industries and countries seeking to boost their international trade performance.

MENAFN13122024007421016031ID1108991516