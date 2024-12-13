Ukraine Starts Assembling NATO-Standard Assault Rifles
12/13/2024 3:12:07 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A JSC Ukrainian Defense industry enterprise has begun assembling NATO-standard rifles under a licensing agreement with the Czech firearms manufacturer Ceska zbrojovka.
That's according to the company's press service , Ukrinform reports.
"Licensed assembly of Bren 2 rifles began in November 2024 at one of the enterprises belonging to JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry. This marks a practical continuation of our cooperation with Ceska zbrojovka, a subsidiary of Colt CZ (the Czech Republic)," the report said.
The current agreement with partners includes plans for localized assembly and aims to establish full-scale production of NATO-standard assault rifles within Ukraine in the future.
According to Oleh Huliak, director general at Ukraine's state-owned arms manufacturer Ukroboronprom, this collaboration with the Czech company is a crucial step toward integrating Ukraine's defense industry into NATO's industrial supply chains.
In February 2024, JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry signed a letter of intent and a license transfer agreement with Ceska zbrojovka a.s., a subsidiary of Colt CZ Group SE. This facilitates the production of NATO-standard rifles, particularly the CZ Bren 2 model, in Ukraine.
Photo: Ukroboronprom
