Ukraine Starts Assembling NATO-Standard Assault Rifles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A JSC Ukrainian Defense enterprise has begun assembling NATO-standard rifles under a licensing agreement with the Czech firearms Ceska zbrojovka.

That's according to the company's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"Licensed assembly of Bren 2 rifles began in November 2024 at one of the enterprises belonging to JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry. This marks a practical continuation of our cooperation with Ceska zbrojovka, a subsidiary of Colt CZ (the Czech Republic)," the report said.

The current agreement with partners includes plans for localized assembly and aims to establish full-scale production of NATO-standard assault rifles within Ukraine in the future.

According to Oleh Huliak, director general at Ukraine's state-owned arms manufacturer Ukroboronprom, this collaboration with the Czech company is a crucial step toward integrating Ukraine's defense industry into NATO's industrial supply chains.

In February 2024, JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry signed a letter of intent and a license transfer agreement with Ceska zbrojovka a.s., a subsidiary of Colt CZ Group SE. This facilitates the production of NATO-standard rifles, particularly the CZ Bren 2 model, in Ukraine.

Photo: Ukroboronprom