Zelensky Thanks Biden, Both Parties Of US Congress For USD 500 M Defense Package

The President of Ukraine expressed his gratitude to US President Joe Biden and both parties of the US for the decision to provide our country with a USD 500 million defense package.

Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an evening address , Ukrinform reports.

“There is a defense package from the United States of America, and this includes, among other things, missiles for air defense, for the HIMARS. There is also artillery. The package is worth USD 500 million. I am grateful to and both parties in Congress - to everyone who supports our defense of life and people,” he said.

The Head of State informed that he had spoken on Friday with European friends of Ukraine, particularly with Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Siliņa.

“Our interaction is at the bilateral level and our coordination with other Baltic states and the Nordics. The JEF summit, the Joint Expeditionary Forces summit, a format for cooperation in Northern Europe, is being prepared, and British leadership is noticeable there. Ukraine is always involved, and we discussed the need for our full participation - at the level of a full member of these forces,” the President said.

He expressed gratitude for the readiness to help man the brigade together with other partners in the Baltic and Scandinavian countries.

“We are already preparing for meetings in Brussels next week with European leaders,” Zelensky said.

As reported, Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Finnish President Alexander Stubb the consequences of the morning's massive Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

