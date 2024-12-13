GCC Secetary General Condemns Occupation's Massacre In Al-Nusairat Camp

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary General Jassem Albudaiwi on Friday decried the horrific massacre at Al-Nusairat camp in Gaza where many locals had fallen as martyrs or got injured.

The GCC chief, in a statement, said this crime is part of the chain of atrocities committed by the Israeli against the brotherly Palestinian people.

Albudaiwi called on the international community to act immediately according to international laws and conventions to stop these crimes that blatantly violate the international and humanitarian laws.

He welcomed recent decisions adopted by the UN General Assembly calling for the instant and comprehensive cease-fire in Gaza, facilitating deivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged civilians and supporting the UN refugee agency, the UNRWA, to pursue its vital services for the Palestinian refugees. (end)

