Aditya Das, Ahona Ray Win U-15 Titles At Dream Sports Championship

The Dream Sports Championship (DSC) Table Tennis 2026 drew to a thrilling close at TNPESU in Chennai, with Aditya Das securing the U-15 Boys title and Ahona Ray dominating to lift the U-15 Girls trophy after standout performances in the semi-finals and finals on the sixth and final day of competition, according to a release.

Aditya Das Clinches Boys' U-15 Title

In the boys' category, Aditya Das produced a composed knockout run to seal the championship. In the first semi-final, Aditya defeated Banerjee Souswarya 3-1, recovering strongly after dropping the second set and closing the match with two tight finishes. The second semi-final saw Rajavelu Akash overcome Dave Vivaan 3-1, highlighted by a clutch fourth-set effort to book his place in the final.

High-Quality Final Contest

The boys' final delivered a high-quality contest, with Aditya edging Akash 4-2 in a best-of-seven match. After taking the first two sets 12-10 and 12-10, Aditya absorbed Akash's comeback before closing out the title with an 11-6 sixth set.

Ahona Ray's Dominant Run to Girls' U-15 Trophy

The girls' competition saw Ahona Ray complete a dominant run through the knockout stage. In the semi-finals, Ahona advanced with a commanding 3-0 win over Chatterjee Titash, which included a high-pressure 15-13 second set. In the other semi-final, Chakraborty Sreejani defeated Redkar Aarya 3-1, with Aarya fighting back to take the third set 13-11 before Sreejani closed out the match in four sets.

Flawless Final Performance

The girls' final was controlled from start to finish by Ahona Ray, who delivered a composed performance to defeat Chakraborty Sreejani 4-0 (11-8, 11-9, 11-3, 11-6) and secure the U-15 title.

Sharath Kamal on Nurturing Future Champions

Indian table tennis icon Sharath Kamal, serving as mentor for the Dream Sports Championship, praised the event's role in nurturing young talent. "The Dream Sports Championship provides young players with a clearly defined pathway from being the best in the country to progressing into higher competitive environments. The structure and intent behind this platform are helping talented athletes understand what it takes to move forward," he said.

With competitive matches across the league, Super League, and knockout stages, the Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis 2026 concluded its latest edition, focused on identifying, challenging, and advancing India's emerging U-15 table tennis talent. (ANI)

