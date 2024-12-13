Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Hair Scrunching Product (SGM-394)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to scrunch hair for beautiful loose curls," said an inventor, from

Stokesdale, N.C., "so I invented the HotHand Hair Gloves. My design would serve as a timesaving and effective alternative to traditional methods of scrunching hair, such as using a blow dryer with a diffuser."

The patent-pending invention provides a new accessory that would offer a more effective means of scrunching hair. In doing so, it can be used to create attractive, loose curls in hair. As a result, it saves time and effort while styling hair. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hairstylists, salons, consumers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGM-394, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED