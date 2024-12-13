(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Iraq opened the International for Construction, Building, and Infrastructure on Thursday (12), amid a domestic urban revival that creates opportunities in the sector, particularly in major hubs like capital Baghdad. The fair is being held in the city and was opened by Baghdad Governor Abdul Mutalib Al-Alawi, Iraqi state news agency INA said.

The exhibition opened last Thursday

Eighty companies are featured in the exhibition. According to the governor of Baghdad, the products on display are made with the latest technologies.“And we are in dire need of them as Iraq is witnessing a major urban renaissance, in addition to the market's need for such products,” he said.

The assistant director general of the Private Sector Development Department at the Iraqi Ministry of Trade, Mohammed Hanoun, also spoke about the current context of the sector.“Iraq is witnessing a major urban renaissance that requires international, Arab and Iraqi companies to participate in the process of construction, rehabilitation and reconstruction,” he said.

in Iraq's urban renaissance

According to Al-Alawi, most of the exhibitors participating are from the private sector, which, according to him, is currently Iraq's main partner in construction. The governor explained that the companies present in Baghdad showcasing their products will have a share in the Iraqi market and contribute to development across all governorates of the country. The exhibition will run until Sunday (15) at the Baghdad International Park.

Read more:

Iraq's population reaches 45.4 million

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFPINA

The post Iraq's urban renaissance attracts construction appeared first on ANBA News Agency .