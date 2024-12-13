Ohio Catholic Federal Credit Union Changes Name To OC Federal Credit Union

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The mission remains the same for Ohio's OC Credit Union, while embracing a shorter name for digital platforms.

CLEVELAND, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Catholic Federal Credit Union changed its name to OC Federal Credit Union on December 9, 2024. The Ohio-based credit union began its 70-year history in 1954 as St. Monica Garfield Heights Federal Credit Union. With a vision to serve members, it has grown to be the largest faith-based credit union in Ohio ($267 million in assets, 13,000 members), as the charter was expanded in 2013 to include all Catholic dioceses in Ohio.

Under the leadership of Todd Turner, Chief Executive Officer, and the dedicated Board of Directors, Ohio Catholic expanded financial services to include Ohio CU Mortgage (a full-service mortgage company), commercial lending, and a robust digital consumer lending program. In 2025, Ohio CU Financial Services will be added to address members' insurance needs.

"With the reality of a digital presence being so important to reach and serve members, shortening our name at this time just made sense," explains Todd Turner. "OC represents Ohio Catholic. We kept our heritage and membership at the forefront of our name and gave it a fresh, modern update."

The rollout had minimal impact on members as current systems switched to the new branding. The website, while having a new URL, redirects from the former website address to give members time to learn the changes. Branches and marketing display the new logo and designs, but the brand colors are consistent as the name change is a "refresh," not a change in direction for the credit union.

"Our mission and purpose remain the same: to impact the Catholic community by focusing on faith, financial solutions, and education," Turner stated. The education focus is prominent with their Bank In School program, which brings their Genesis Savings account for students into schools. The program awards scholarships and encourages students to learn to save and manage money wisely.

"It is an exciting year for us as we celebrate our 70th anniversary as Ohio Catholic and launch OC Federal for the future," said Turner. "Any decision we make is about serving our members and providing them every financial tool we can. Building financially strong communities impacts the future for Ohio."

OC Federal has been proudly serving members since 1954, providing financial solutions designed to meet the needs of communities in Ohio and help them thrive. OC Federal is the largest faith-based credit union in Ohio with $267 million in assets and over 13,000 members. As a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution, OC Federal offers competitive rates, personalized service, and innovative tools to help members achieve their financial goals. With five branches across the state of Ohio, the Ohio CU Mortgage full-service mortgage division, commercial banking, private wealth management, Ohio CU Financial Services coming in 2025, and a commitment to community engagement, OC Federal is dedicated to making an impact in the financial lives of members. For more information, visit .

