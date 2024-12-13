Onexte Consulting Acquired: Advancing Its Mission Through Strategic Partnership Under Founder And CEO Jay Bhaumik

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) marks a milestone in Jay Bhaumik's career, reflecting his leadership in innovative solutions.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Onexte Consulting , a leading provider of software solutions and consulting services, is excited to announce its successful acquisition. This strategic development highlights the company's strength and expertise in delivering cutting-edge solutions across key areas such as cybersecurity, enterprise automation, digital transformation, and managed security services.Founded by Jay Bhaumik , Onexte Consulting quickly became a trusted partner for businesses seeking innovative, technology-driven solutions. Under his visionary leadership, the company earned a reputation for excellence by helping organizations streamline their operations, strengthen security measures, and drive digital growth.“We are incredibly proud of the work we've accomplished at Onexte Consulting,” said Jay Bhaumik, Founder and CEO.“This acquisition is a testament to the hard work of our talented team and our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class technology solutions to our clients.”Onexte Consulting's acquisition underscores the success of Dr. Bhaumik's leadership and vision, reflecting his dedication to innovation and excellence across multiple industries.Jay Bhaumik is a highly regarded Information Technology innovator focused in the healthcare sector with over 20 years of experience in leading national operations. As CEO of Onexte Consulting, his strategic vision led the company to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing businesses in the country. This is the second successful exit for Dr. Bhaumik in the healthcare IT and cybersecurity sector, where he has consistently driven growth and innovation.For more information about Jay Bhaumik, visit .

