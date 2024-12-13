DJ Quik & Daughter Damyiah Mornaé Drop New Hip-Hop Collaboration

A Surprising Twist: DJ Quik Teams Up with Daughter for Exclusive Crowdfunding Campaign Launched by #8B8 Records Starting December 13

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DJ

Quik and his daughter Damyiah Mornaé have launched a special crowdfunding campaign for the release of their first collaborative single, " OUTTA MY WAY ."

Launching on Kickstarter on December 13th ,

the campaign offers backers access to exclusive perks and milestones, allowing them to join the artists on their journey to success.

How the Father-Daughter Collaboration Was Born



DJ Quik heard the songs that Damyiah Mornaé was creating and singing and he was deeply impressed by her undeniable talent. " She has undeniable talent, and the world needs to feel it. " This moment led to the birth of their first father-daughter collaboration .



This single marks

Damyiah ' s debut in the music industry. Future releases will showcase Damyiah Mornaé's R&B productions as she wows DJ Quik and takes fans on a musical journey

Kickstarter: Get Involved , Get Rewards

1. Visit

2. Choose your reward tier

3. Get exclusive rewards

Social Media: Share Your Post for a Chance to Be Featured by the Artists!

1. Tag

@DJQuik

and @Myiah

on Instagram

2. Add the hashtag #DJQuikandDamyiah to your post

3. Your post could be featured by the artists!

About #8B8 Records

#8B8 Records is a music label founded in 2022 in Los Angeles. #8B8 Records is dedicated to releasing innovative,

genre-defying music that pushes creative boundaries.

Contact:

Lamont Taylor

PR Manager,

#8B8 Records

Email: [email protected]

Website:



Official YouTube:

youtube/@MyiahMornae

(Music Video Coming Soon)

Official Instagram:

#8B8 Records: @8b8records

DJ Quik: @DJQuik

Damyiah Mornaé: @Myiah

SOURCE #8B8 Records

