DJ Quik & Daughter Damyiah Mornaé Drop New Hip-Hop Collaboration

DJ Quik & Daughter Damyiah Mornaé Drop New Hip-Hop Collaboration
A Surprising Twist: DJ Quik Teams Up with Daughter for Exclusive Crowdfunding Campaign Launched by #8B8 Records Starting December 13
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DJ
Quik and his daughter Damyiah Mornaé have launched a special crowdfunding campaign for the release of their first collaborative single, " OUTTA MY WAY ."
Launching on Kickstarter on December 13th ,
the campaign offers backers access to exclusive perks and milestones, allowing them to join the artists on their journey to success.
How the Father-Daughter Collaboration Was Born
DJ Quik and his daughter, Damyiah Mornaé, release collaborative single 'OUTTA MY WAY' via crowdfunding campaign.
DJ QUIK & Daughter Damyiah Mornaé Launch Collaborative + Crowdfunding Project!
DJ Quik heard the songs that Damyiah Mornaé was creating and singing and he was deeply impressed by her undeniable talent. " She has undeniable talent, and the world needs to feel it. " This moment led to the birth of their first father-daughter collaboration .
This single marks
Damyiah ' s debut in the music industry.
Future releases will showcase Damyiah Mornaé's R&B productions as she wows DJ Quik and takes fans on a musical journey
Kickstarter: Get Involved , Get Rewards
1. Visit
2. Choose your reward tier
3. Get exclusive rewards
Social Media: Share Your Post for a Chance to Be Featured by the Artists!
1. Tag
@DJQuik
and @Myiah
on Instagram
2. Add the hashtag #DJQuikandDamyiah to your post
3. Your post could be featured by the artists!
About #8B8 Records
#8B8 Records is a music label founded in 2022 in Los Angeles. #8B8 Records is dedicated to releasing innovative,
genre-defying music that pushes creative boundaries.
Contact:
Lamont Taylor
PR Manager,
#8B8 Records
Email: [email protected]
Website:
Official YouTube:
youtube/@MyiahMornae
(Music Video Coming Soon)
Official Instagram:
#8B8 Records: @8b8records
DJ Quik: @DJQuik
Damyiah Mornaé: @Myiah
SOURCE #8B8 Records
