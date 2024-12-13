NEW 2025 Diamond Certified Local Experts Calendar

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Each calendar features tips from owners of top rated Diamond Certified companies. These Diamond Certified Expert Contributors give consumers short and effective tips to improve their home, auto, and health.

American Ratings Corporation (ARC) has released its annual Diamond Certified Local Experts Calendar for the 2025 calendar year. Every month features helpful tips from Diamond Certified Expert Contributors, highlighted holidays and important events, trending topics from diamondcertified.org , and more. Here's an example of one of the hundreds of expert tips you'll find inside:

Bill Van Mastrigt

Owner, Advanced Plumbing and Rooter Service

Plumbing Checklist: Water Pressure

When having your plumbing system inspected, make sure the plumber includes water pressure on their checklist. Correct water pressure is crucial for your system's longevity, as incorrect pressure can lead to pipe damage. If your pressure is too high or too low, your plumber can recommend solutions like pressure regulators.

The 2025 Diamond Certified Local Experts Calendar is sent for free to thousands of Diamond Certified Preferred Members throughout the Greater San Francisco Bay Area. Diamond Certified companies also receive copies to hand out to their favorite customers, which reinforces their status as helpful local experts who truly care about their communities.

Diamond Certified Means the Company Scored Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise

Being a helpful local expert is actually part of the requirements to earn Diamond Certified. Diamond Certified Resource , the source for consumers who love quality local companies, surveys by telephone a large, random sample of only verified real customers to determine whether a company is good enough to earn Diamond Certified. Most companies can't pass the rating. In these surveys, customers are asked about various elements of their experience with the company, including the quality and Helpful Expertise they received throughout the process. Thus, the meaning of the Diamond Certified rating is High Quality + Helpful Expertise.

“We're excited to release our 2025 edition of our popular Diamond Certified Local Experts Calendar,” says Greg Louie, CEO of ARC, the creator of Diamond Certified Resource.“It's old-school, beautifully printed to hang on your wall and check throughout the year. Local experts helping local consumers is what this calendar is, and at its essence, that's what Diamond Certified Resource is, too.”

Here are the newly released Diamond Certified Company Report SUMMARY UPDATES.

It's easy to find top rated companies in the San Francisco Bay Area and Other Areas on Diamond Certified Resource.

About American Ratings Corporation

American Ratings Corporation (ARC), the creator of Diamond Certified Resource, the source for consumers who love quality local companies, rates local companies by surveying only their verified real customers to produce the country's most accurate ratings of local companies. It also creates deeply researched company reports and consumer guides that give consumers the best companies plus the best advice for choosing a local Auto, Home, Health or Personal service type of company.

Only companies rated Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® earn Diamond Certified and are backed by their Performance Guarantee. All their deeply researched reports and guides are available for free at They also produce an annual, full-color, printed Diamond Certified Directory with 840,000 copies published in 9 geographic zones in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area. Each April, these are mailed for free to their 182,000 Diamond Certified Preferred Members and selected homeowners and companies.

