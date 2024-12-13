KBC Group: KBC’S Capital Remains Well Above The Minimum Capital Requirements

KBC has been informed by the European Central (ECB) of its new minimum capital requirements. Following the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) performed for 2024, the has formally notified KBC of its decision to maintain both the Pillar 2 Requirement (P2R) at 1.86% and Pillar 2 Guidance (P2G) at 1.25% of RWA.

The decision leads to a fully loaded overall CET1 requirement for KBC Group (under the Danish Compromise) of 10.8 8 % 1 . This consists of a Pillar 1 Requirement of 4.50%, a P2R of 1.09%2, a capital conservation buffer of 2.50%, the O-SII (other systemically important institutions) capital buffer of 1.50% and includes all announced decisions by local competent authorities on future changes of countercyclical capital buffers (1.15%) and the sectorial systemic risk buffer (0.14%).

At the end of the third quarter of 2024, KBC Group's fully loaded CET1 ratio amounted to 15.2%, well above the new CET1 requirement.

For more information, please contact:

Kurt De Baenst, General Manager, Investor Relations, KBC Group

Tel.: +32 2 429 35 73 – E-mail: ...

Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager of Corporate Communication/KBC Group Spokesperson

Tel.: + 32 2 429 85 45 – E-mail: ...