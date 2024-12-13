Satellite Phone Store Supports Malibu Wildfire Recovery And Urges Preparedness For Future Emergencies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Satellite Phone Store Malibu fire recovery with satellite communication tools and urges communities to prepare for future emergencies.

- Tina BlancoMALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the Franklin Fire nears 30% containment and over 3,700 residents return home, the Satellite Phone Store is providing critical satellite communication tools to support recovery efforts and reminding communities it's never too late to prepare for future emergencies.The Franklin Fire has burned over 4,000 acres, destroyed six homes, and displaced thousands, leaving many without reliable communication. Satellite phones and portable internet devices function independently of compromised cellular networks, guaranteeing continuous connectivity in disaster areas.The Satellite Phone Store is providing assistance to affected individuals and fostering readiness by offering :- Emergency rentals starting at $35.99 per week- Same-day delivery options- Free consultations- 24/7 customer support“Disasters like the Franklin Fire show how quickly life can change,” said Tina Blanco, CEO of Satellite Phone Store.“We're here to help residents recover, but also to empower everyone to prepare for the unexpected. Reliable communication can save lives in any emergency.”Recovery and ReadinessAs residents rebuild, satellite communication tools are helping:- Returning residents stay connected with loved ones and access recovery updates.- First responders coordinate firefighting efforts in rugged terrain.- Volunteers organize relief operations.Looking ahead, these tools are essential for emergency preparedness, ensuring families and communities stay connected when traditional networks fail.About Satellite Phone StoreThe Satellite Phone Store, a division of Connecta Satellite Solutions LLC, is a global leader in satellite communication technology, offering satellite phones, portable hotspots, and emergency equipment.For more information, visit SatellitePhoneStore or call 1-877-324-6913.Be Ready for the UnexpectedThe Franklin Fire highlights the importance of preparedness. Whether it's a wildfire, earthquake, hurricane , or another emergency, having the right communication tools ensures you stay connected and safe when it matters most.

