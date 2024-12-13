(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Leverage Shares, by Themes ETFs is excited to announce the launch of two new leveraged single-stock

ETFs on theNasdaq: Leverage Shares 2X Long Nvidia Daily ETF (NVDG) and Leverage Shares 2X Long Tesla Daily ETF (TSLG) . These ETFs offer 2x leveraged exposure to Nvidia and Tesla, respectively, the lowest cost ETFs of their kind listed in the US.

"The time is now for Themes to replicate the European success of its sister company Leverage Shares' by bringing our leveraged single-stock ETF expertise and innovative pricing to the US market," said Jose Gonzales-Navarro, CEO of Leverage Shares and Themes. "NVDG and TSLG represent a significant step forward in our mission to provide retail investors and traders with institutional exposure in a cost-effective ETF wrapper."

NVDG and TSLG are designed to provide investors with amplified returns (up and down) on two of the most dynamic and innovative companies in the technology sector. With an expense ratio significantly lower than existing leveraged single-stock ETFs, these products offer a cost-effective way for investors to enhance their exposure to Nvidia and Tesla with precision and liquidity.

"There is no reason for US investors looking to capitalize on the growth potential of Nvidia and Tesla to pay more for investment instruments than they have to," said Paul Marino, Chief Revenue Officer of Themes ETFs. "Our mission remains to offer high-quality investment exposure at a significant discount relative to other products on the market. This is just the start, with many more to come in the future."

Leverage Shares has established itself as a pioneer in the European leveraged ETP market, known for its innovative products and commitment to investor education. By bringing the expertise earned at Leverage Shares to the US, Themes aims to provide US investors with the same high-quality, cost-efficient investment opportunities that has made Leverage Shares a leader in Europe.

The new Leveraged ETFs will be managed by Themes ETFs , a forward-thinking ETF provider specializing in thematic and sector-specific ETFs, with products designed to offer investors targeted exposure to high-growth areas of the economy, supported by rigorous research and advanced indexing methodologies.

For more information about NVDG and TSLG, please visit leverageshares/us .

About Leverage Shares

Leverage Shares is the pioneer and largest issuer of single stock ETPs in Europe1. The company was launched in 2017 by CEO Jose Gonzalez-Navarro, COO Dobromir Kamburov and General Counsel Tracy Grant (the "Co-Founders") and has 160+ ETPs offering both leveraged and unleveraged exposure to single stocks, ETFs and commodities across various exchanges in Europe. Named Best ETP Provider in 2021 in the International Financial Awards.

For more information, please visit

Source: Leverage Shares, as of 9 October 2024, by AUM and trading volumes.Source: Leverage Shares, as of 30 September 2024.

About Themes ETFs

Themes ETFs was established by the Co-Founders as a sister company of Leverage Shares in 2023.

Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust.

Themes ETFs seeks to provide investors with targeted exposure to specific segments of the market via its low-cost ETFs.

For more information, visit .

Investment involves significant risk.

NVDG and TSLG are designed to provide investors with amplified returns (up and down) on two of the most dynamic and innovative companies in the technology sector.



PERFORMANCE DISCLOSURE

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate. An investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost; current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Returns for performance for one year and under are cumulative, not annualized. Short term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the fund's future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns. For additional information, see the fund(s) prospectus.

INVESTMENT RISKS : Investing in the Funds involves a high degree of risk. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Funds.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about Themes ETFs. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus call 886-584-3637. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Risks of the Fund include effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Inverse Risk, Market Risk, Counterparty Risk, Rebalancing Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, Daily Index Correlation Risk, Other Investment Companies (including ETFs) Risk, and risks specific to the securities of the Underlying Stock and the sector in which it operates. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. The funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc (1290 Broadway, Suite 1000, Denver, Colorado 80203). Themes ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold, or promoted by these entities, nor do these entities make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Themes ETFs. Neither ALPS Distributors, Inc, Themes Management Company LLC nor Themes ETFs are affiliated with these entities.

SOURCE Themes ETFs

