Stocks In Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12/13/2024 - 10:05 AM EST - Guardian Capital Group Ltd. : Has received approval from the Toronto for its Normal Course Issuer Bid, pursuant to which it intends to purchase, during the period from December 19, 2024 to December 18, 2025, up to 136,918 or 5% of its outstanding Common Shares, entitled to one vote per share, and up to 1,507,908 or 10% of its public float of Non-Voting Class A Shares as at December 5, 2024. Guardian Capital Group Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $44.59.



