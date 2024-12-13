Ukraine's PM Details Expectation Of International Financial Assistance Next Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In addition to $20 billion from the U.S., Ukraine expects to receive up to $20 billion from the EU, $3.7 billion from Canada, and $3 billion each from the UK and Japan, which will ensure stability in the country throughout 2025.

This was stated by Prime Denys Shmyhal during a meeting on Friday, Ukrinform reports.

“This week, the U.S. announced the provision of $20 billion in financial support to Ukraine. This is part of the G7 support package at the expense of proceeds from frozen Russian assets. The total will amount to $50 billion,” he noted.

The head of government emphasized that the $20 billion from the U.S. has already been transferred to the World Bank fund, through which the sum will be available to Ukraine.

"In addition to this $20 billion, we expect to receive up to $20 billion from the EU, $3.7 billion from Canada, $3 billion from the UK, and $3 billion from Japan," Shmyhal said.

According to the government chief, Ukraine is also working with the IMF and World Bank, continuing the Ukraine Facility program, and has sealed agreements with other international partners.

"With our German partners, we also discussed the issue of finances for Ukraine for the next year. We have a clear understanding of how to finance the 2025 budget deficit... All this will give us financial stability next year," the prime minister stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 10, the U.S. Treasury announced a $20 billion loan to Ukraine as part of the G7 initiative worth $50 billion that implies the use of frozen Russian assets to cover the loan.