Russia Regrets Austria's Scrapping Of Gas Deal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Russian Foreign on Friday expressed deep regret at the Austrian agency's (OMV) decision to scrap the contract with the Russian company warning the step would strain bilateral relations.

Bids by the Austrian authorities to change realities distort the facts, the ministry said in a statement, warning that the move would not "pass without retribution."

Moscow's stand came in retaliation for a statement by the Chief Executive Officer of OMV, Alfred Stern, declaring that his company would stop cooperation with Gazprom as part of a strategy to minimize dependence on the Russian gas.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the Russian ambassador in Vienna, Dmitry Yevgenevich Lyubinsky, had informed the department about details of the decision, noting that Moscow had continued to supply Austria with gas despite western sanctions.

The Austrian company declared on Thursday that it was ending the contract instantly charging that gas had not been imported from Russia since November 16.

It has added that its tanks are filled at a rate of 85 percent and that it is able to meet the market needs. (end)

dan









MENAFN13122024000071011013ID1108990345