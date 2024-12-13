Pumpalarm Provides Monitoring Solutions With Explosion-Proof Submersible Level Transducers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The company's offers explosion-proof submersible transducer for precise tank monitoring, enhancing safety and efficiency in hazardous environments.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PumpAlarm , a leader in remote monitoring solutions, offers I-Level Submersible Level Transducer, an explosion-proof monitoring solution designed to enhance safety and precision in hazardous environments. The device offers reliable level measurements for deep wells and tanks while protecting pump systems from overflows and dry runs.

The I-Level features a robust stainless-steel design with a highly clog-resistant diaphragm, specifically engineered for areas with potential explosive gas buildup. The device provides accurate measurements up to 20 feet with 0.25% full-scale accuracy, making it ideal for municipal wastewater lift stations and various tank monitoring applications.

"Our I-Level transducer represents our commitment to providing innovative solutions that ensure both safety and efficiency," says Tom Ward, President and CEO of PumpAlarm. "We understand the critical nature of pump monitoring in hazardous environments, and this product delivers the reliability our customers need."

Key Features of the I-Level Submersible Level Transducers:

.Explosion-proof design: Ensures safety in hazardous environments.

.Easy installation: Simply place the sensor at the bottom of the tank or well.

.Compatibility: Works with any PLC or control system.

.Durable construction: Stainless steel design with a clog-resistant diaphragm.

.Accurate measurements: Provides precise level readings with 0.25% F.S. accuracy.

The device operates on a 2-wire, 4-20mA loop-powered system compatible with any PLC or control system, requiring only 12VDC loop power. Its advanced design includes a heavy-duty stainless-steel weight and operates effectively in temperatures ranging from 32°F to 150°F.

Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. "PumpAlarm is very responsive to their customers and they put out a quality product with easy-to-understand instructions and installation procedures," says John K., a satisfied customer.

Thomas J., another customer, adds, "With the PumpAlarm, I can know immediately when a problem begins and initiate a response before things get out of hand."

The I-Level's launch aligns with PumpAlarm's mission to provide comprehensive monitoring solutions across the United States. "Our customers rely on us for peace of mind, and innovations like the I-Level demonstrate our dedication to meeting their needs," adds Ward. "The explosion-proof design adds an essential layer of safety for sensitive applications."

Steve K., a recent adopter of the technology, confirms, "PumpAlarm and sensors are a sigh of relief."

The I-Level Submersible Level Transducer is now available for purchase, backed by PumpAlarm's one-year bumper-to-bumper warranty and money-back guarantee for service in the lower 48 states and Hawaii.

For more information about the I-Level Submersible Level Transducer or to place an order, visit or call +1 888-454-5051.

About PumpAlarm

PumpAlarm (about-us ) is a leading provider of remote monitoring solutions for residential and commercial applications. The company's mission is to empower users with the tools and technology they need to stay connected to their critical assets, prevent costly problems, and ensure peace of mind. PumpAlarm is committed to innovation and excellence, developing cutting-edge solutions that are reliable, affordable, and easy to use.

.To arrange an interview with Tom Ward, President and CEO of PumpAlarm, please contact the company directly at +1 888-454-5051.

.PumpAlarm offers a 1-year warranty on all its 4G devices.

.The company provides a money-back guarantee on its service within the lower 48 states and Hawaii.

