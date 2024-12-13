ICRC Reports 35,000 Missing People In Syria Over 13 Years Of Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced on Friday that 35,000 people registered missing in 13 years of conflict in Syria and nearly 30,000 detainees this year alone, noting that the actual number is likely to be much higher.

Speaking from Damascus at a press briefing in Geneva, the head of delegation for Syria Stephan Sakalian confirmed that the ICRC had collected and handed over to the relevant authorities a number of important records and documents found in various institutions and prisons including Saydnaya prison to ensure their protection.

Sakalian stressed the ongoing efforts with the current Syrian authorities and civil society to document and protect sensitive data and sites such as hospitals morgues mass grave sites and prisons and called all parties to protect these sensitive records and sites.

He reiterated the ICRC's readiness to provide forensic expertise and help document and secure information in coordination with the authorities and civil society.

The ICRC reiterated its call for additional support and funding to meet the growing humanitarian needs in Syria, highlighting that more than 16 million people are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance including more than one million internally displaced by the war. (end)

imk









MENAFN13122024000071011013ID1108990087