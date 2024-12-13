Hungarian Embassy And Arts Council Azerbaijan Host Workshop Showcasing Cultural Collaboration
Date
12/13/2024 6:10:08 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
The Ambassador Cultural Club has hosted the workshop "Hungary
through the eyes of Azerbaijani artists", organized by the
Hungarian Embassy in Azerbaijan and Arts Council Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports.
"This unique project, divided into three stages, began with a
meeting of Azerbaijani artists with the Hungarian to Azerbaijan
Tamas Torma, who shared his views on the country. After an
inspiring introduction to the rich culture of Hungary, the artists
gathered at the workshop, where they expressed their emotions on
canvas," said head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash
Mammadov.
The main goal of Arts Council Azerbaijan in holding this
workshop is to stimulate interest in art and popularize the work of
talented Azerbaijani artists. The "Hungary through the Eyes of
Azerbaijani Artists" project is a wonderful example of cultural
cooperation that enriches society through art and mutual
understanding.
Workshop curator Sona Guliyeva led the creative process, The
unique art project brought together talented artists like Aynura
Mustafayeva, Roya Hasanova, Elshan Rzazade, Leyli Museibova, Naila
Maharramova, Maryam Kiblaeva, Leyla Orujeva, Nargiz Guliyeva,
Ruslan Rustamov, Sevinj Ganjali, Tarana Aliyeva, Huseyn Kangarli,
Sevda Rustamova, Nigar Aliyeva and Malak Abbaszade.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
and Milli.
MENAFN13122024000195011045ID1108989745
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.