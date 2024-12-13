Hungarian Embassy And Arts Council Azerbaijan Host Workshop Showcasing Cultural Collaboration

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Ambassador Cultural Club has hosted the "Hungary through the eyes of Azerbaijani artists", organized by the Hungarian Embassy in Azerbaijan and Arts Council Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"This unique project, divided into three stages, began with a meeting of Azerbaijani artists with the Hungarian to Azerbaijan Tamas Torma, who shared his views on the country. After an inspiring introduction to the rich culture of Hungary, the artists gathered at the workshop, where they expressed their emotions on canvas," said head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov.

The main goal of Arts Council Azerbaijan in holding this workshop is to stimulate interest in art and popularize the work of talented Azerbaijani artists. The "Hungary through the Eyes of Azerbaijani Artists" project is a wonderful example of cultural cooperation that enriches society through art and mutual understanding.

Workshop curator Sona Guliyeva led the creative process, The unique art project brought together talented artists like Aynura Mustafayeva, Roya Hasanova, Elshan Rzazade, Leyli Museibova, Naila Maharramova, Maryam Kiblaeva, Leyla Orujeva, Nargiz Guliyeva, Ruslan Rustamov, Sevinj Ganjali, Tarana Aliyeva, Huseyn Kangarli, Sevda Rustamova, Nigar Aliyeva and Malak Abbaszade.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.