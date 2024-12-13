عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Armed Attack At Bursa Courthouse Claims Three Lives

Armed Attack At Bursa Courthouse Claims Three Lives


12/13/2024 6:10:06 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An armed attack at Bursa Courthouse in Türkiye resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including two gendarmerie personnel, and left two others injured, Azernews reports.

The incident occurred around 11:00 (UTC +3) at the 6th High Criminal Court in the Uluyol area, where a murder case was being heard. Ambulances transported the injured to nearby hospitals, while Police and crime scene investigators were deployed to the site.

The Bursa Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the attack.

Initial reports confirm that two of the deceased were gendarmerie officials.

MENAFN13122024000195011045ID1108989744


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search