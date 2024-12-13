Armed Attack At Bursa Courthouse Claims Three Lives
An armed attack at Bursa Courthouse in Türkiye resulted in the
deaths of three individuals, including two gendarmerie personnel,
and left two others injured, Azernews reports.
The incident occurred around 11:00 (UTC +3) at the 6th High
Criminal Court in the Uluyol area, where a murder case was being
heard. Ambulances transported the injured to nearby hospitals,
while Police and crime scene investigators were deployed to the
site.
The Bursa Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an
investigation into the attack.
Initial reports confirm that two of the deceased were
gendarmerie officials.
