Armed Attack At Bursa Courthouse Claims Three Lives

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An armed attack at Bursa Courthouse in Türkiye resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including two gendarmerie personnel, and left two others injured, Azernews reports.

The incident occurred around 11:00 (UTC +3) at the 6th High Criminal Court in the Uluyol area, where a murder case was being heard. Ambulances transported the to nearby hospitals, while and crime scene investigators were deployed to the site.

The Bursa Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the attack.

Initial reports confirm that two of the deceased were gendarmerie officials.