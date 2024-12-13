Israeli Occupation Bombs Residential Block In Gaza, Killing 33 Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- The Israeli committed new massacres against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, leaving dozens dead, including women and children, and many others or missing.

The Gaza Office stated in a press release that the Israeli occupation forces carried out a new massacre by bombing a residential block at the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp, killing 33 people and leaving more than 84 others injured or missing.

The Israeli occupation knew that the residential block housed several families including women and children, which constitutes crimes against humanity and a violation of international law, the statement added.

Meanwhile, health authorities reported that Nasser Medical Complex received three fatalities and dozens injured, including women and children as a result of continuous bombardments on Khan Yunis and other areas across the Strip. (end)

