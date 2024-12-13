Reza Deqati Exhibits Photos Reflecting Truth About Azerbaijan In Morocco

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
World-famous photographer Reza Deghati has showcased his photo
works reflecting truth about Azerbaijan in Morocco in the National
Museum of Photography in Rabat, Morocco, Azernews
reports.
The exhibition "Modern Odyssey" features 20 photos and 5 books
by famous photographer Reza Deghati.
Visitors can get up close and personal with examples of
world-class photography at the exhibition. These works evoke a
storm of emotions and reflect historical events, the heroism of
martyrs.
The exhibition includes Reza Deghati's photos taken from
Azerbaijan's liberated lands, as well as those taken from the
Shirvan Shah Palace and Guba's Khinalig village.
The photo "Fəryad" (Scream), which captures the sorrow of a
mother's loss, and other photos such as "Yanan Ev" (Burning House)
and "Güllələnmiş Heykəl" (Bullet-riddled Statue) evoke the
tragedies that the Azerbaijani people have faced.
Each picture has a story behind it. This becomes clearer through
the works of a world-renowned photographer like Reza Deghati, who
strives to convey these stories to exhibition visitors. The
emotions and shocks captured by his lens create vivid impressions
about the diverse human experiences.
The exhibition will last until June 30, 2025. The opening
ceremony was attended by the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Morocco
Nazim Samadov.
Reza Deghati for the first time visited Azerbaijan in 1987. In
1997, he lived in Azerbaijan for several months and traveled across
the country capturing the ordinary people in their everyday life,
customs, and traditions of various people.
He familiarized the international community with the outcome of
Armenian vandalism, destruction, and other atrocities on the
liberated Azerbaijani lands, he witnessed while traveling across
Azerbaijan.
As a researcher at the National Geographic Society, Reza Deghati
received a number of international awards.
In 2022, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev awarded a renowned
photographer with Dostluq Order.
The photographer was awarded the Glory Medal of the University
of Missouri and the title of honorary doctor of the American
University of Paris (AUP). For his services, the French government
awarded him the National Order of Merit.
