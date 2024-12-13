Kuwait Welcomes Somalia-Ethiopia Agreement
KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday welcomed the agreement recently concluded by Somalia and Ethiopia in the Turkish capital, Ankara, which aims at ironing out their disagreements and launching bilateral technical negotiations.
In a press release, the ministry commended this agreement as a significant step towards strengthening security and stability in the Horn of Africa, voicing appreciation for the distinguished efforts exerted by Turkiye under the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erodgan to facilitate Somalia-Ethiopia dialogue, leading up to this agreement.
It added that this agreement would culminate in promoting development and prosperity efforts and fulfilling the hopes of both countries' peoples for a bright and secure future. (end)
