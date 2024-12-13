Safadi, Kuwaiti Counterpart Discuss Situation In Syria
12/13/2024 4:06:37 AM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Aqaba, Dec. 12 (Petra)-- In a phone conversation with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister
Abdullah Al-Yahya, on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi talked about the situation in Syria.
In order to ensure a transitional process that rebuilds the Syrian state on foundations that meet the aspirations of the Syrian people, preserve their rights, protect Syria's unity and sovereignty, and maintain its security and stability, Safadi and Al-Yahya reaffirmed their support for a comprehensive Political
process headed by Syrians.
The two ministers emphasized the necessity of Israel's rapid withdrawal and denounced Israel's occupation of Syrian territory.
Safadi and Al-Yahya talked about methods to foster cooperation in a number of areas as well as strategies to improve Jordan and Kuwait's fraternal ties.
