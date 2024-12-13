Safeway Celebrates Opening Of Divert's New Diversion And Energy Facility In California
Safeway participated in the opening ceremony of Divert's innovative new Diversion and energy facility in Turlock, California. This cutting-edge facility represents a significant advancement in the fight against food waste, enabling the recovery of edible food for those in need and converting unsold products into renewable energy to power local communities.
In collaboration with Divert, Safeway is committed to reducing food waste and increasing food recovery in its stores. This partnership enhances Safeway's ability to serve customers while supporting local food banks and hunger relief organizations, creating more opportunities to nourish neighbors in need.
The event saw enthusiastic participation from Safeway's local division staff and the Albertsons Companies Recipe for Change team, who came together to support this impactful initiative. Additionally, Safeway donated products for the event, benefiting the Alameda County Community Food Bank.
See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .
