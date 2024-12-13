KIMSHEALTH's Dr. Jery Antony Honoured With Best Psychiatrist Award At Qatar Medicare 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: KIMSHEALTH has announced that Dr. Jery Antony, a psychiatrist at its Al Mashaf branch, has been honoured with the prestigious Best Psychiatrist Award at the first edition of Qatar Medicare 2024, held from December 3 to 5 at the Doha and Center (DECC).

This accolade, presented by HeliumDoc, recognises Dr. Antony's exceptional contributions to mental care in Qatar. The award was based on three key criteria: the volume of patient visits, reviews of service quality, and an extensive survey involving over 11,000 patients.

Dr. Antony specialises in diagnosing, managing, and treating a wide spectrum of mental health conditions, including anxiety and panic disorders, major depressive disorders, bipolar affective disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders (OCD), post-traumatic stress disorders (PTSD), psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia, stress-related conditions, and sleep disorders.

Utilising a patient-centred approach, Dr. Antony integrates evidence-based medical treatments, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), psychotherapy, and lifestyle modifications tailored to each patient's unique needs. At KIMSHEALTH, Dr. Antony leads initiatives to raise awareness about mental health, providing educational workshops and counseling sessions to reduce stigma and encourage early intervention. He is also known for his innovative methods, such as stress management programs, workplace mental health consultations, and family therapy sessions that address the broader impact of mental health challenges.

Speaking about this milestone, he said:“I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition. At KIMSHEALTH, our mission is to ensure that every individual feels supported in their mental health journey. This award is a testament to our team's collective effort to provide compassionate, high-quality psychiatric care.”

Dr. Sheriff M. Sahadulla, Group Chief Executive Officer, KIMSHEALTH added:“At KIMSHEALTH, we are dedicated to addressing the needs of our community. Mental health is often an underserved area, and we are proud to see Dr. Jery recognised for his impactful contributions to this vital aspect of well-being.”