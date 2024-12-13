PM, Iran FM Discuss Syria
12/13/2024 2:18:41 AM
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a telephone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran H E Abbas Araghchi yesterday.
Discussion during the call focused cooperation and relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. The two sides also discussed developments in Syria, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest. During the call, the two sides stressed the need to ensure the unity of Syria and work towards a peaceful transfer of power through an inclusive political process, based on Security Council Resolution 2254. They also underlined enhancing efforts to protect civilians and combat terrorism.
