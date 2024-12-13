(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TOKYO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The JPX Innovation & Research, Inc., a group company of Japan Exchange Group, (JPX), began provision of "JPxData Portal (beta version)" (hereinafter referred to as "the Portal"), a data portal to browse the over 200 data types provided by JPX and partner companies including basic information and disclosure materials from Tokyo (TSE) listed companies as well as search by characteristic and usage method, as of August 2024.

Update Contents

We have implemented the following updates to the Portal:

Addition of indicators for analysis (including stock price, market capitalization, earnings) to the details page of each company's issue profile.

For detailed usage information, please click on the following link.

JPxData Portal (beta version) "Tutorial: How to Use Company Search"

( )

Learn More about

" JPxData Portal (beta version) "

For JPxData Portal (beta version) website, please click on the following link.

JPxData Portal (beta version) :

Future update plans

We are continuing to consider development of the following additional features:

Login function and additional features for logged-in users

Procedural functions related to contracts

Simple data analysis functions

Collaboration with external partners

About JPX Market Innovation & Research

JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. (JPXI) was established as a subsidiary of Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (TOKYO:8697)

in 2022. It consolidates JPX Group's data/index services and system-related services, and leads further business enhancement of JPX Group by leveraging IT technologies and new business partnerships.

Contact

Frontier Development Department,

JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc.

E-mail: [email protected]

Inquiry form: InquiryFormEn

SOURCE JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc.

