US, China, Russia Gearing Up For Space Wars To Come

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The battle for space supremacy is escalating as China's stealthy maneuvers, Russia's hunter-killer satellites and the US's push for agile orbital combat capabilities converge toward future clashes in space.

This month, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported that China's aggressive orbital maneuvers in geosynchronous orbit have prompted US Space Force leaders to seek enhanced maneuvering capabilities.

Air & Space Forces Magazine mentions that since 2010, China has launched nearly 1,000 satellites, with recent activities involving high movement rates, orbital warfare techniques and evasion tactics.

The report highlights the risks posed by China's dynamic satellite maneuvers, which include inspecting, moving or damaging other satellites. The report says these maneuvers are unusual for geosynchronous orbit and aim to avoid detection and disruption.

The report says that US Space Force Commander General Stephen Whiting emphasized the need for sustained space maneuver capabilities, citing China's use of novel orbits and on-orbit refueling.

It also mentions that Brigadier General Anthony Mastalir warned of a paradigm shift requiring the US to adapt. In addition, the report mentions that Lieutenant General Douglas Scheiss noted the potential for a“dogfight in space” due to both nations' maneuvering capabilities.

Air & Space Forces Magazine notes that the US aims to develop systems like the X-37B spaceplane to reduce operational surprise and bridge orbital regimes.

In addition to the X-37B spaceplane, Defense Scoop reported in October 2024 that the US Space Force awarded a US$34.5 million contract to California-based startup Impulse Space to demonstrate on-orbit maneuverability for its tactically responsive space program.

According to Defense Scoop, the contract involves delivering two orbital maneuver vehicles (OMV) for the Victus Surgo and Victus Salo missions. The report notes that these missions aim to test pre-positioned space assets' ability to address on-orbit threats quickly.

Defense Scoop mentions that the US Space Force seeks to refine its response to space threats and aims to achieve operational tactically responsive space capability by 2026. It also says the upcoming Victus Haze mission, slated for 2025, aims to test maneuverable space vehicles.