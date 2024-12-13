Syria's Fallen Regime Linked To Black Market Drug Trade
12/13/2024 1:10:14 AM
After the fall of the al-Assad Regime in Syria, large stockpiles of the illicit drug captagon have reportedly been uncovered .
The stockpiles, found by Syrian rebels, are believed to be linked to al-Assad military headquarters, implicating the fallen regime in the drug's manufacture and distribution.
But as we'll see, captagon was once a Pharmaceutical drug, similar to some of the legally available stimulants we still use today for conditions including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
Captagon was once a pharmaceutical
Captagon is the original brand name of an old synthetic pharmaceutical stimulant originally made in Germany in the 1960s . It was an alternative to amphetamine and methamphetamine, which were both used as medicines at the time.
