Syria's Fallen Regime Linked To Black Market Drug Trade

(MENAFN- Asia Times) After the fall of the al-Assad in Syria, large stockpiles of the illicit drug captagon have reportedly been uncovered .

The stockpiles, found by Syrian rebels, are believed to be linked to al-Assad military headquarters, implicating the fallen regime in the drug's manufacture and distribution.

But as we'll see, captagon was once a drug, similar to some of the legally available stimulants we still use today for conditions including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Captagon was once a pharmaceutical

Captagon is the original brand name of an old synthetic pharmaceutical stimulant originally made in Germany in the 1960s . It was an alternative to amphetamine and methamphetamine, which were both used as medicines at the time.