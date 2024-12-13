'Unusual Deaths In Rajouri': Govt To Depute Probe Team

Reportedly, the team is scheduled to visit the site tomorrow, to conduct an epidemiological investigation.

The team comprises Dr. Prem Lata, Medical Officer of Epidemiology at DHS Jammu, Dr. Simran Nag, State Epidemiologist for the Jammu Division, and Ajay, State Microbiologist of the IDSP Jammu Division. Additionally, Vishal Patil, a Senior Pharmacist from the DHS Jammu, will accompany the team.

The investigation comes in response to alarming reports of unusual deaths in the district, and the health authorities are committed to determining the cause and preventing further incidents.

A seven-year-old girl died and her two elder brothers fell sick due to a suspected case of food poisoning in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, reports said.

The officials said three siblings were brought to Kotranka civil hospital from Badhal village of Khawas this morning, where the minor girl breathed her last, while her elder brothers, aged 9 and 11, were referred to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital for specialised treatment.

This was the second such case in the past five days in the district. The first incident occurred last week when five members of a single family in Badhaal fell sick with severe vomiting after consuming a meal at their home. Tragically, all five succumbed.

Five persons who died were identified as Fazl Hussain, 38; Rabia Kousar, 15; Rukhsar Ahmad, 13; Irfana Kousar, 9; na dRaftar Ahmad, who was barely 4 years of age. They were all residents of JN Khawas (Budhaal).

Other family members, who are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu, remain in critical condition. They were identified as Shamima Akhter and Ishfaq.

A second similar incident has deepened concerns.



The Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Budhal, Choudhary Javed Iqbal has taken up the matter for investigation and relief with the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The Chief Minister has assured immediate intervention in the matter.

Earlier in the day, MLA Choudhary Javed also met with Home Secretary Chandrakar Bharti requesting his personal intervention and monitoring of forensic examination of food samples collected from sites of incidents.

Choudhary Javed told Home Secretary Chandrakar Bharti that since incidents have happened at significant distance from each other, the matter needs thorough investigation.

He also spoke with the Director Forensic Laboratory to check the status of the sample examination.

Earlier this morning, Choudhary Javed spoke to Health Secretary Syed Abid Rasheed Shah for rushing in medical teams. The Health Secretary assured the MLA of best medical care for the sick victims under his personal monitoring.

Later in the day, the MLA visited some of the victims undergoing treatment at GMC Jammu. Principal GMC Jammu who accompanied the MLA during his visit to the patients informed that examination of virology and toxicology is also underway at different labs within and outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Choudhary Javed said that he is in regular touch with Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Abhishek Sharma for coordinated monitoring of the situation.

