OKX Launches 'Summer Of Crypto' Campaign: Trade $20, Earn $20 In Bitcoin

Campaign* to also include exclusive experiences, merchandise and interactive opportunities New SOL/AUD and XRP/AUD spot trading pairs now available

SYDNEY, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX Australia, a leading exchange and onchain company, today launched 'Summer of Crypto' - a nationwide campaign offering new customers $20 in when they trade $20 within their first 14 days of successfully registering for an OKX account. In the coming weeks, the campaign will expand to include exclusive experiences, merchandise and interactive opportunities for new and existing customers.

OKX today also introduced SOL/AUD and XRP/AUD spot trading pairs for Australian customers, with more additions planned in the coming months.

This initiative comes as Australia shows growing

cryptocurrency adoption, ranking fourth regionally for crypto value received according to

Chainalysis' 2024 Global Crypto Adoption Index . The campaign, running until February 28, 2025, aims to make cryptocurrency trading more accessible to Australian traders and reward OKX's rapidly expanding community.

Since

launching its crypto exchange services in May 2024, OKX has emerged as a key player in the local market, tripling its customer base. OKX has also established itself as a leading exchange in Australia for AUD-crypto trading pairs, while expanding its local team by more than 150% within a span of six months. OKX was also recently recognised as "Cryptocurrency Exchange of the Year" at the WeMoney Cryptocurrency Awards .

The campaign launch follows OKX's Gold Sponsorship of the Australia Crypto Convention 2024, which welcomed over 10,000 attendees in Sydney last month. Physical activations across Australian cities are planned throughout summer to further engage the local crypto community.

* Offer available to new users who make an eligible trade within 14 days of sign-up. Cryptocurrency trading is high risk. Consider the relevant T&Cs at OKX . Information provided is general and not advice. Seek independent advice about risks before trading. OKX Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 22 636 269 040).

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments .

Our most well-known products include: OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Explorer, OKX OS, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx

