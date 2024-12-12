Somalia-Ethiopia Deal Welcomed As 'Important Step'

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





ANKARA, Dec 13 (NNN-AGENCIES) - A breakthrough deal between Ethiopia and Somalia aimed at ending tensions that sparked fears of conflict in the restive Horn of Africa was hailed as an“important step” by a regional bloc.

The neighbours have been at loggerheads since landlocked Ethiopia struck a deal in January with Somalia's breakaway region Somaliland to lease a stretch of coastline for a port and military base.

In return, Somaliland - which unilaterally declared independence from Somalia in 1991 in a move not recognised by Mogadishu - said Ethiopia would give it formal recognition, although this was never confirmed by Addis Ababa.

Somalia branded the deal a violation of its sovereignty, setting international alarm bells ringing over the risk of renewed conflict in the volatile region.

Following hours of Turkish-brokered talks, Ankara announced late Wednesday an“historic” agreement had been reached between Somalia and Ethiopia.

Details of the deal remain scarce, but Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he believed the agreement would ensure Ethiopia's long-desired access to the sea.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had flown into Ankara for the talks following two previous rounds that made little progress.

East Africa's regional bloc IGAD (the Intergovernmental Authority on Development) welcomed the agreement as an“important step”.

IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu said it“demonstrates a commitment to resolving bilateral issues amicably”.

According to text of the agreement published by Turkiye, the parties agreed“to put aside differences of opinion and contentious issues, and to move resolutely forward in cooperation towards common prosperity”.

However, there was no detail on how the agreement might impact the controversial memorandum of understanding between Somaliland and Ethiopia, which has never been made public.

Ethiopian authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the future of the agreement with Somaliland.

While Abiy has repeatedly insisted that his country must have coastal access, he told parliament earlier this year that Ethiopia had“no interest in getting involved in a war” over access to the sea.

In response, Mogadishu has strengthened its ties with Egypt, Ethiopia's long-time rival. - NNN-AGENCIES