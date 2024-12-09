TCR Advanced Engineering: A Silver Jubilee Of Excellence In Industrial Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrating 25 years of innovation, TCR Advanced Engineering leads in failure analysis, asset integrity, and global industrial solutions.

- Paresh Haribhakti, Managing Director, TCR AdvancedVADODARA, GUJARAT, INDIA, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In 2024, TCR Advanced Engineering proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary, a significant milestone in its journey of innovation and applied research. Founded by the late Mr. VK Bafna of TCR Engineering and Mr. Paresh Haribhakti, TCR Advanced Engineering has grown into India's premier investigation and applied research centre for failure analysis, asset integrity, equipment performance optimization and Plant life extension. This journey, rooted in collaboration and driven by a shared vision, has not only transformed the Indian industrial landscape but has also positioned TCR as a key global player in metallurgical services.While Mr. VK Bafna, with his vast experience in engineering services, was the guiding force behind the company's inception, Mr. Paresh Haribhakti contributed his deep expertise in metallurgical troubleshooting and corrosion management.Following the departure of Mr. VK Bafna, Mrs. Neelam Bafna, his wife, took on the mantle of leadership with firm dedication. With her relentless vision, Mrs. Bafna not only carried forward her husband's legacy but also gave crucial direction to the company during a period of transition.Adding another layer of dynamism to TCR Advanced Engineering's success is Mr. Rohit Bafna , a new-age leader who brings a global perspective to the company. His efforts have helped TCR expand its reach internationally, showcasing the capabilities of Indian talent on the global stage.TCR Advanced was born out of a shared vision between Mr. VK Bafna, a senior leader with a vast knowledge of engineering services, and Mr. Paresh Haribhakti, whose deep expertise in metallurgy and industrial troubleshooting laid the groundwork for their collaboration could offer high-end metallurgical solutions to complex industrial challenges.“TCR Advanced was founded to empower Indian industries with top-tier solutions, fostering safety, sustainability, and reliability“said Mr. Paresh Haribhakti.With a deep commitment to technological innovation, Mr. Haribhakti built on this foundation, combining his expertise in metallurgy with Mr. Bafna's vision to create a canter that was ahead of its time in addressing failure analysis and plant life optimization.Today, TCR Advanced stands as a leader in metallurgical research and failure analysis. The company's state-of-the-art facilities house advanced technologies, including multiple scanning electron microscopes (SEM), which enable detailed analysis of material failures. With a dedicated team of over 20 experienced metallurgical engineers, TCR offers a wide range of services designed to optimize the performance and life cycle of industrial assets. Some of the core services include:Failure Analysis & Root Cause Investigation: TCR uncovers why components fail and recommends corrective actions to prevent recurrence.Fitness for Service (FFS) Assessments: Ensuring safe, efficient operation, TCR evaluates the serviceability of critical assets.Materials Selection & Applied Research: TCR guides industries in selecting materials for durability, safety, and efficiency.Asset Integrity & Plant life Extension: TCR optimizes equipment reliability, minimizing failures and extending asset lifespanBridging Academia and Industry"TCR excels in research-driven solutions through partnerships with universities, offering master's and PhD students opportunities to apply academic research to real-world industrial challenges.“By mentoring future engineers, we drive India's industrial innovation and problem-solving.” said Mr. Paresh Haribhakti.TCR's work with educational institutions has not only contributed to advancing engineering knowledge but many of these research projects focus on solving global challenges, such as improving life expectancy of the components, and optimizing manufacturing processes.Global Expansion and LeadershipAs the company celebrates its 25th anniversary, Mr. Rohit Bafna, with his dynamic approach and the next generation of leadership at TCR, has been instrumental in expanding the company's global footprint to bring Indian expertise on forefront. With this vison TCR Advanced Engineering has taken its services beyond Indian borders, becoming a trusted partner for international industries seeking cutting-edge metallurgical solutions."India has a wealth of talent, and our vision is to showcase this talent on the global stage," said Mr. Rohit Bafna.TCR Advanced Engineering is no longer just an Indian brand; it is a global player, bringing advanced solutions to industries around the world. The global expansion strategy, led by Mr. Rohit Bafna, is focused on bringing Indian talent and innovation to the world, ensuring that TCR's solutions have a far-reaching impact across industries worldwide.A Vision for the FutureLooking ahead, TCR Advanced Engineering is focused on a preventive approach to industrial asset management. By embracing cutting-edge tools like Asset Integrity Optimisation & Management (AiOM) and a systematic, data-driven approach to monitoring industrial assets, TCR is helping industries minimize downtime, optimize performance, and increase the lifespan of their critical assets.“We are committed to leading the way in preventive maintenance and asset management,” said Mr. Paresh Haribhakti.Our goal is to anticipate and prevent failures in the plant, ensuring that industries around the world can operate at their full potential. The company's legacy of solving more than 8500 industrial challenges, coupled with its ongoing research efforts, ensures that TCR will continue to lead the way in metallurgical services for the next quarter-century and beyond.In today's rapidly evolving industrial landscape, TCR Advanced Engineering remains the trusted partner for businesses seeking to optimize their operations, improve asset reliability, and drive sustainability. With a legacy of excellence built on the vision of Mr. VK Bafna, the expertise of Mr. Paresh Haribhakti, and the dynamism of Mr. Rohit Bafna, alongside the steadfast support of Mrs. Neelam Bafna and Alpana Haribhakti, TCR Advanced is poised for a bright future, not just as a leader in India, but as a global frontrunner in the field of industrial engineering services and solutions.

