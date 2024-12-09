Monday Blues For Spicejet: Flight Diverted To Patna Airport After Windshield Glitch

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 9 (IANS) It was a case of Monday Blues for SpiceJet as hours after its aircraft travelling from Chennai to Kochi made an emergency return to Chennai airport due to a technical glitch mid-air, the airline's Delhi to Shillong flight made a diverted landing at Patna airport due to an issue with its windshield.

The Patna Airport Director confirmed the incident, stating that 76 were on board when the problem was detected mid-air.

The flight landed safely at 8:52 A.M., with no reported injuries and the airline assured that the diversion was purely a precautionary measure.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said,“On December 9, 2024, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Delhi to Shillong was diverted to Patna when a windshield crack was observed. Please note that there are three different layers of windshield and only one layer of a particular window had a crack and the diversion was purely a precautionary measure. The aircraft made a normal landing and not an emergency landing. Passengers were deplaned normally. Pressurisation was normal throughout the flight.”

The Patna Airport Director clarified that the windshield issue was not caused by a bird strike, as such incidents occur primarily during takeoff or landing when birds are present at lower altitudes.

Since Patna was neither a scheduled destination nor a stopover for the flight, a bird strike was ruled out.

The matter is under investigation, and the airline is working to resolve the issue to ensure passenger safety for future flights.

Following the mid-air technical glitch in the windshield, the pilot of the SpiceJet flight contacted Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Patna, which promptly granted permission for a diverted landing at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport.

The airline has assured that the affected passengers are being looked after, with accommodations arranged for their comfort.

Additionally, SpiceJet is making arrangements for another aircraft to transport the passengers to their intended destination, Shillong.

Authorities and the airline are coordinating efforts to ensure minimal disruption to the passengers' journey.

