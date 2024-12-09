Ukraine's Sea Drones Engage Russian Helicopters, Hit Barge - Raw Footage

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Naval drones operated by Ukraine's Security Service in the Black Sea delivered a surprise attack on Russian helicopters deployed in the area to hunt them down.

Details of a new unique raid by the Security Service have been reported by the agency's press service , as seen by Ukrinform.

“On the night of December 6, a group of SBU's Sea Baby naval drones got into battle with Russian helicopters, warplanes and Raptor patrol boats, which were trying to intercept them,” the report reads.

“Russian pilots considered themselves hunters and expected an easy hunt before becoming prey as naval drones returned fire,” the SBU wrote.

The Sea Baby drones involved in the raid were fitted with large-caliber machine guns with ballistic programs for automatic guidance and automatic target locking.

Intercepted Russian radio communications suggest there were killed and wounded among helicopter crew. The helicopters that scrambled to intercept the drones have suffered significant damage, now requiring major repairs.

Also, SBU drones hit a barge carrying military equipment and materials for repairing the Crimea Bridge, which the invaders are still trying to restore after previous Ukrainian attacks.

Sea Baby is an SBU-designed multi-purpose platform, produced as a result of a joint fundraiser involving average Ukrainians, opinion leaders, and businesses, which can be equipped with various weapon systems: multiple rocket launchers, UAVs, and large-caliber machine guns. The main thing is that it has once again proven its effectiveness.

“There are actually much more results of our work than we can show at the moment, but everything has its time,” the 13th Main Directorate of SBU's Military Counterintelligence Department wrote in the statement.